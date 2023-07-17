Motorcyclist killed in crash after Coronado chase identified

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcyclist who died in a crash following a short police chase at a Silver Strand Boulevard intersection was identified Monday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Brenden Andrew King, 22, died of multiple blunt force injuries after crashing into a vehicle on the northbound Silver Strand at Coronado Cays Boulevard following a police chase, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. last Wednesday when Coronado Police Department officers tried to pull over the motorcyclist. The man sped up before crashing into a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.