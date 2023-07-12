Watch Now
Coronado Police: Motorcyclist fleeing officers on Silver Strand crashes into car, dies

Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 13:56:27-04

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – A motorcyclist suspected of fleeing from police in Coronado died after crashing into another vehicle on the Silver Strand Wednesday morning.

Coronado Police Capt. Dustin Kulling told ABC 10News the collision occurred at around 7 a.m. on northbound state Route 75 at Coronado Cays Boulevard.

Kulling said officers attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist on SR-75, but the rider refused to yield and sped away from police.

At the intersection of SR-75 and Coronado Cays Boulevard, the motorcyclist struck a car “at a high speed,” according to Kulling.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kulling said.

While the car in the collision sustained major damage, police said the occupants were not injured.

Kulling said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and investigators had no other details by mid-morning Wednesday.

