Motorcyclist killed in collision on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on a Kearny Mesa street Thursday morning, San Diego police said.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 9400 block of Balboa Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the collision were unclear, but SDPD officials confirmed the motorcyclist suffered major injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but died after arrival.

Due to the incident, the 9400-9700 block of Balboa Avenue was shut down between Interstate 15 and Ruffin Road. The closure was expected to last at least three hours.