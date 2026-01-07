Motorcyclist killed in collision in front of Dulzura fire station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist was killed today in a collision with an on-duty firefighter's personal vehicle on a stretch of rural roadway in the southern reaches of the San Diego area, authorities reported.

The fatal crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 17300 block of State Route 94, in front of Cal Fire Station 30 in Dulzura, according to the state agency.

The victim died at the scene of the accident, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said. The firefighter was evaluated for apparently minor injuries.

The motorcyclist's identity and further details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

