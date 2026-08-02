Motorcyclist injured in Pacific Beach crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A motorcyclist was injured in a traffic collision on Mission Bay Drive after running a red arrow and striking a vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The collision occurred in the 3600 block of Mission Bay Drive. A 33-year-old woman was riding a black 2023 Honda CB500 motorcycle in the number one southbound lane when she entered the intersection against a steady red arrow, police said.

A 38-year-old man was driving a black 2017 Honda Civic in the dedicated HOV lane when the motorcycle struck the rear driver's side door of his vehicle.

SDPD said the motorcyclist suffered a fractured hip and abrasions to her leg. However, her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division is still investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is urged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.