Motorcyclist ejected, seriously injured in San Pasqual

Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday when he was ejected from his motorcycle in a San Pasqual neighborhood.

At 9:20 a.m. Sunday, the man was eastbound on his 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, at an allegedly unsafe speed, in the 18500 block San Pasqual Valley Road and lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken right leg and ankle, the officer said. He was rushed to a hospital.

