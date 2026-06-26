Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a collision with a pickup truck in Chula Vista, according to police.

Chula Vista Police Department officials said the deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 200 block of H Street.

Police said a 56-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a parked pickup truck and was thrown from his bike.

Emergency responders rendered aid at the scene before transporting the man to the hospital. Police said the rider, a Chula Vista resident, died after arrival.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the CVPD’s Traffic Bureau.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Bureau at 619-409-3817.