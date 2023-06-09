Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into chain link fence in Escondido

escondido_motorcycle_crash_060923.jpg
KGTV
escondido_motorcycle_crash_060923.jpg
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:23:42-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A 27-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a fence, Escondido Police said.

The man was riding with another motorcyclist north approaching the intersection of Date Street and 5th Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Friday when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and crashed into a chain-link fence, the Escondido Police Department said.

Witnesses began performing CPR on the man, and police officers continued life-saving measures.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of his family.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer Tyler Herrmann at 760-839-4911.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!