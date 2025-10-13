Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist, 49, dies in head-on crash on SR-79 in Julian

23ABC News
JULIAN (CNS) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash in the eastern San Diego County highlands, authorities reported Monday.

The Jamul man was heading north on state Route 79 near KQ Ranch Road in Julian at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday when his 2006 Yamaha R6 veered to the left over a set of double yellow lines and collided with an oncoming 2025 Chevrolet Silverado with a travel trailer attached, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the pickup, a 37-year-old San Diego man, was uninjured.

Intoxication is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Lopez said Monday.

