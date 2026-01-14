Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist, 23, killed in collision with car in San Marcos

Man, 23, Riding Motorcycle Killed in San Marcos
Ambulance
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Ambulance
Posted

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - An investigation into the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist was underway in San Marcos Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports that a white Nissan Altima sedan and a Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle had collided in the 2300 block of Montiel Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and paramedics provided life-saving measures to the motorcyclist, who was found unresponsive in the westbound lane of Montiel Road, but he was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The age of the driver and the names of both parties involved have not yet been released.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Celebrate the Legacy

Celebrate the Legacy