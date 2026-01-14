Motorcyclist, 23, killed in collision with car in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - An investigation into the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist was underway in San Marcos Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports that a white Nissan Altima sedan and a Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle had collided in the 2300 block of Montiel Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and paramedics provided life-saving measures to the motorcyclist, who was found unresponsive in the westbound lane of Montiel Road, but he was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The age of the driver and the names of both parties involved have not yet been released.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200.

