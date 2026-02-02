Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcycle rider suffers leg injury following collision in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was sent to a hospital with a severe but non-life-threatening leg injury Sunday after colliding with a vehicle.

At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, the Chula Vista Police Department was informed about the collision at Palomar Street and Walnut Avenue.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in the collision, and that the other driver was cooperative and remained at the scene for the crash investigation.

Descriptions of the involved motorists were not provided.

