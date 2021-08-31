Mother of teen shot in face near SDSU makes emotional appeal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A determined mother is leading the charge for tips after her teenage son was shot in the face outside a party near San Diego State University.

“It's horrible. I would never want a parent to experience that,” said Michelle.

Michelle can’t forget the call from a hospital she got two Sundays ago. Her 16-year-old son Daniel had been shot.

“Devastatingly heartbreaking, wrenching,” said Michelle.

Michelle says her son had been party-hopping that Saturday night, eventually ending up at a house party on Baja Drive, just south of the SDSU campus.

She says after Daniel and a friend left the party, a group of guys mistakenly accused him of throwing bottles at them earlier.

“One of them threw a punch at my son. My son fought back. It was two and then it was three. All of sudden, it was 8, ten guys on him. Brought him down. They were kicking, hitting him, and punching him,” said Michelle.

Michelle says after the guys were done, as Daniel lay in a driveway, one of the men walked up to him.

“My son looked up and saw the gun pointing at his head. He saw the flash and then felt the pain,” said Michelle.

Michelle says the bullet hit the ground next to her son, sending fragments into this face and eye.

“You have sadness, anger, frustration,” said Michelle

Doctors removed Daniel's left eye Monday.

“His life is forever changed. His goal was to join the Army, but that's not an option anymore,” said Michelle.

Since the shooting, Michelle has been a mom on a mission.

Through social media, she's raised $9,000 to add to the Crimestoppers reward to track down the shooter.

“This person has no regard for life … I'm afraid of what this person is going to do next … I don’t want any other families to go through this,” said Michelle.

Michelle says her son is out of the hospital and staying remarkably positive.

As for the reward, the total reward is now up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

