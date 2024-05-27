Mother of slain San Marcos teen makes plea for answers

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving mother is making a plea for answers after her 17-year-old San Marcos son was gunned down in a business park.

“It's hard not hearing his voice or seeing him,” Maria Horlacher said.

An emotional Horlacher says she is still in shock nearly two weeks after her son, Isaac Shekhayem, left to hang out with friends around 8 p.m. and never returned home.

“It’s surreal. It’s still not real for me right now. I’m looking at his room, and it's not real,” said Horlacher.

Horlacher says she had been texting with her son at night, with the last text sent around 10:30 p.m.

“I said, ‘All right, babe. It’s time to come home.’ His last words were, ‘In a bit,’” said Horlacher.

Horlacher says her son, who was riding in a car with several friends, asked to pull over in a business park lot in the 900 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard, near Bingham Drive, past 11 p.m.

She says a few minutes later, a car pulled up as Isaac and his friends were standing near each other.

“They just said that somebody got out of the car and started shooting,” said Horlacher.

Deputies say several rounds were fired. Isaac was struck. His friends rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The grief is never going to end,” said Horlacher.

Horlacher says her son, a junior at Twin Oaks High, was funny, compassionate and caring.

"Everyone’s main word they’ll always use for Isaac was ‘kind.’ He got along with everybody,” said Horlacher.

Isaac, an avid gamer, had recently had his first-ever job interview for a caregiving position.

His family is now mourning his young life cut short.

Horlacher says she doesn’t know of anyone who would want to hurt her son. She is making a plea for tips.

“Someone needs to be held responsible for taking such a beautiful life again,” said Horlacher.

Deputies have not yet released a description of the suspect or vehicle.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Isaac's family with funeral expenses.

