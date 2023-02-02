Mother of high schooler who reported sexual assault continues quest for justice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A mother's pain continues as she works to bring justice to her 15-year-old daughter's sexual assault case.

"Even in her declaration- her statement it says that I just wanted to go to the gas station - get some chips and snacks and go to the park because they were friends classmates," said the girl's mother.

Her daughter reported she was sexually assaulted by a classmate off campus- shortly after, to the school's resource officer.

She drew attention to her quest for justice Tuesday when she and dozens of students protested outside the school in hopes of justice through the legal and school systems.

The girl's mom tells us a video of the alleged assault was circulated around campus- a felony because it's child pornography.

"What are they doing about it? This video was spread around campus and outside. So, somehow it got leaked from one person to another to another," said the girl's mom.

Almost two weeks after her family's nightmare began, she is at San Diego Police Headquarters with her daughter's medical records and written statement.

She said the school has reached out to her.

"Not specifically like let's come and solve this. They just say if you have any time, we would like to talk to you, the whole administration. I'm guessing it is for me not to do any more protests or for me to not draw attention to the school. I don't know," she said. "I still haven't talked with any of them. I got a call while I was at the protest and didn't answer. They just left me a voicemail saying, 'you know, we need to talk. It won't take long."

She left the police station after police told her they were aware of the case and since the original report was made to the school's resource officer - which works independently.

She explained SDPD has to wait for the report to hit the juvenile district.

"Our family right now is trying to find a place to live in order for her not to keep going to the same school. So I'm removing her from school. So it's just affecting everybody," she said.

The district said it is investigating the allegations but cannot comment any further.