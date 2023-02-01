Lincoln HS students protest amid sexual assault allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students took over Imperial Avenue seeking justice for their classmate who said she was sexually assaulted by another student earlier this month.

"It made me cry," said the girl's mother.

It's news no parent ever wants to hear. It's what this mother heard nearly two weeks ago.

She started the protest Tuesday morning with her daughter's written statement to the police in hand.

"What she must've felt. That I'm just paralyzed and couldn't do anything," she said.

The mother said the incident happened off campus, but she was the one who reported it to the school's resource officer.

San Diego Unified School District said in a statement to ABC 10News that it takes all allegations seriously and is investigating the matter.

"Today, some Lincoln High School students participated in a demonstration regarding allegations of an incident that occurred off-campus earlier this month. The District supports students’ rights to peaceful assembly and free expression. Our top priority is to support the safety, security, and social-emotional needs of students.

All allegations are taken seriously and are investigated. Because there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement that involves students, we cannot comment on details of the situation."

The girl's mother says she has seen no action taken.

"I want this kid to be taken out of the school. I want there to be justice for my daughter - for all the girls who have had something like that happen to them before. I don't want this to keep happening. It's not fair. Not just the girls, any kid who's been sexually assaulted by anyone," she said.

She said her daughter won't return to school because she doesn't feel safe.

She plans to protest Wednesday in hopes of action being taken.