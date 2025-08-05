Mother mourns 27-year-old son killed by hit-and-run driver on North County bike path

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Vista mother is grieving the loss of her 27-year-old son who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who allegedly drove for miles on a bike path in North County.

"I'm shattered, fundamentally shattered," a tearful Nicole Rouette said.

Two weeks after her son's death, Nicole's grief remains overwhelming.

"I wake up, and I'm hit with this profound breaking of my heart and soul," she said.

Max Rouette, 27, was killed two Sundays ago. According to investigators, around 7:30 in the morning at W. Mission Road and North Pacific Street in San Marcos, a Toyota RAV4 left the street and drove onto the Inland Rail Trail. The CHP says the vehicle traveled approximately 4 miles on the bike path, before striking and killing Rouette near the Buena Creek Sprinter Station.

The CHP says the driver fled the scene and was later located nearby and arrested. Jessica Boykin, 38, recently pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, DUI and murder.

For Nicole, the details are difficult to process.

"Shock, horror, disbelief," she said.

While the CHP initially reported that Rouette was walking, Nicole says the Medical Examiner's Office is now considering a different conclusion.

"It appears likely he was asleep. He tucked himself away, thinking he was safe," she said.

Nicole says her son, who struggled with mental health issues, had been homeless for more than a year. She describes Max as loving, funny and caring. He was known for volunteering at nonprofits, his church and food pantries.

"He saw the beauty in everyone's souls. He saw the essence of goodness in everyone,” she said.

When asked how Max should be remembered, Nicole responded: "Live like Max. Live with love, and live with kindness."

While Nicole believes the driver should be imprisoned to prevent others from being hurt, she won't be focusing on the legal case but rather on continuing her son's legacy.

"In the end nobody wins. There is no justice. My son will never come back. The world lost his light," she said.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Rouette’s family with funeral and other expenses.

Services will be held on August 16th, at the Palomar Unitarian Universality Fellowship at 1600 Buena Vista Dr. at 2pm. The public is welcome.

