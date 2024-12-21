Mother makes appeal for tips in Bonita death investigation

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving mother is in search of answers, after her 22-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in Bonita.

“The dog is giving us comfort because this is what she loved the most,” said Nair Kamo.

From her home in Chino Hills, a heartbroken Kamo clutched one-year-old Twilight, who belonged to her daughter Alicia.

“It’s been very emotional. I've been crying day and night,” said Kamo.

The emotions were different the last time Kamo saw her daughter, at the house before 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Kamo believed Alicia was dropping her dog off, before an overnight shift for Amazon.

“She was happy, very happy. She said, ‘I love you.’ She hugged me and her father, and just left,” said Kamo.

Some 12 hours later and 120 miles to the south, residents in a quiet neighborhood in Bonita, reported a car, off Orchard Hill Road.

Tire tracks can be seen leading to where the car was parked, about 20 feet off the road. Neighbors tells us the driver side door was open, and the bodies appeared to be in the back seat.

Deputies say Alicia was found dead inside the car, along with the body of 23-year-old Julian Hernandez. Kamo says he was Alicia's boyfriend of more than three years.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, both had trauma to their upper torso, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

“It's empty, and I know I cannot do anything about it … took everything from me,” said Kamo.

Kamo describes her daughter as a private and quiet young woman, and doesn't know of anyone who would want to hurt her.

“She loved animals. She was a very kind person, and wouldn't hurt anybody,” said Kamo.

Kamo says she doesn't know any reason why Alicia or her boyfriend would be in the San Diego area, and remains baffled about how and why they died.

She's now appealing to the public in hopes of answers,

“I would just ask them to call the police and give information, because I will not have my daughter for Christmas, New Year's Eve, for the rest of my life,” said Kamo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.