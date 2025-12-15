Morning fog prompts ground stop at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A ground stop for flights at San Diego International Airport was put into effect Monday morning due to foggy conditions in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration initiated the ground stop at around 7:58 a.m. for departures from the airport due to "low ceilings.” The ground stop was expected to last through 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were 54 flights delayed and seven canceled.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.