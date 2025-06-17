More youth sports leagues around San Diego County targeted in string of storage room break-ins

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Several more youth sports leagues across San Diego County are reporting break-ins at their storage facilities, with thieves targeting snack bars and equipment rooms.

The San Marcos Girls Softball League is the latest to be impacted, suffering two break-ins within a week that resulted in more than $3,000 in losses.

"There's an element of anger. I think it's violating," said Ashley Gragido, a softball mom and league board member.

Gragido said the first break-in occurred last Monday night when someone kicked a roll-up window so hard that a bracket bent open, before the window was forced open.

"They took all the food that you see we've restocked," Gragido said.

The thieves cleaned out snacks and drinks, along with a safe containing snack bar proceeds. The money was intended for equipment and scholarships to help families pay for participation costs.

A second break-in occurred Saturday night, resulting in the theft of tools.

Emma Renteria, who plays in the league, expressed her disappointment about the thefts.

"Made me feel disappointed. Why would someone do that?" Renteria said.

I first reported on similar break-ins in early June, when the Mira Mesa Girls Softball League had their equipment room targeted. Generators and canopies were among the items stolen from one of two units run by youth leagues in Mira Mesa.

Since then, more break-ins have been reported, including several in San Marcos and one at Rancho Bernardo Community Park, where The Ranch Girls Softball League's equipment room was raided Tuesday for the fourth time in nine months. Items stolen in these thefts include a ball machine, generators, and netting.

"Everything comes from the community, so you're stealing from community," said League President Nora Haripotepornkul.

Investigators have not yet linked any of the cases, but Gragido believes the timing may not be coincidental.

"It's all-star season. If it's connected, someone is following social media, aware of leagues, knowing tournaments are happening and snack bars are stocked," Gragido said.

The affected leagues have implemented extra security measures, including additional locks on the targeted storage rooms.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.