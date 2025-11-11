More than a dozen Veterans Day events will honor San Diego County's veterans

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Most government offices will be closed Tuesday for Veterans Day, but events celebrating those who have served -- including the region's nearly quarter-million veterans -- will take place throughout San Diego County.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the San Diego's Veterans Day Parade will begin its march down Harbor Drive between the County Administration Center and the USS Midway Museum. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will serve as the parade's grand marshal, along with World War II veterans Calvin Shiner, Ena Reynolds Slaughter, Roberta "Randy" Tidmore, Fred Taylor and Al Hansen to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of that conflict.

Other events in the city of San Diego include an 11 a.m. event at the Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial in Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place and an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument, across from Chicano Park, 1900 Logan Avenue.

North County residents have multiple events to pay homage, including:



Vista , 9 a.m., the Vista Veterans Day ceremony will begin at the Veterans Memorial Park, 267 S. Santa Fe Ave.;

, 9 a.m., the Vista Veterans Day ceremony will begin at the Veterans Memorial Park, 267 S. Santa Fe Ave.; Escondido , 9:30 a.m., the North County VetFest parade and festival will begin with a parade starting at Grape Day Park followed by food, music and history displays at American Legion J.B. Clark Post 149, 230 E Park Ave;

, 9:30 a.m., the North County VetFest parade and festival will begin with a parade starting at Grape Day Park followed by food, music and history displays at American Legion J.B. Clark Post 149, 230 E Park Ave; Fallbrook , 10 a.m., Fallbrook will host its Veterans Day parade starting at Main Avenue and Fallbrook Street and concluding at the corner of Alvarado Street. The parade will be followed by an event at the Village Square and VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road;

, 10 a.m., Fallbrook will host its Veterans Day parade starting at Main Avenue and Fallbrook Street and concluding at the corner of Alvarado Street. The parade will be followed by an event at the Village Square and VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road; Oceanside , 10 a.m., Veterans Association of North County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony with multiple speakers followed by lunch. VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave;

, 10 a.m., Veterans Association of North County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony with multiple speakers followed by lunch. VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave; Carlsbad , 10:45 a.m., the Army and Navy Academy and the Rotary Clubs of Carlsbad will host their annual Veterans Day Military Review in Stephen M. Bliss Stadium, 2600 Carlsbad Blvd. Army Col. Oliver Cass, (Ret.) alumnus of the academy, will speak;

, 10:45 a.m., the Army and Navy Academy and the Rotary Clubs of Carlsbad will host their annual Veterans Day Military Review in Stephen M. Bliss Stadium, 2600 Carlsbad Blvd. Army Col. Oliver Cass, (Ret.) alumnus of the academy, will speak; Encinitas , 11 a.m., American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 will host its Veterans Day service with speakers and music. 210 W. F St.;

, 11 a.m., American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 will host its Veterans Day service with speakers and music. 210 W. F St.; Escondido , 11 a.m., VFW Post 1513 will host its Veterans Day at Wall of Courage ceremony at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway;

, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1513 will host its Veterans Day at Wall of Courage ceremony at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway; San Marcos , 11 a.m., the San Marcos Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. Speakers include Mayor Rebecca Jones. Music will be performed by the Mission Hills High School Choir and the San Elijo Middle School Jazz Band;

, 11 a.m., the San Marcos Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. Speakers include Mayor Rebecca Jones. Music will be performed by the Mission Hills High School Choir and the San Elijo Middle School Jazz Band; Valley Center, 11 a.m., the Valley Center-Pauma Music Boosters will hold a veterans tribute concert with local school bands. Valley Center High School, 31322 Cole Grade Road;

11 a.m., the Valley Center-Pauma Music Boosters will hold a veterans tribute concert with local school bands. Valley Center High School, 31322 Cole Grade Road; Solana Beach, 11 a.m. Solana Beach and the Solana Beach VFW Post 5431 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave.

In East County, two 11 a.m. events will begin in: El Cajon, where the American Legion Post 303 will host its Veterans Day ceremony outside the El Cajon courthouse, 250 E. Main St.; and Poway, where VFW Post 7907 and the Poway Veterans Park Committee will host their Veterans Day ceremony at Poway's Veterans Park, 14134 Midland Road.

Finally, in Chula Vista, local veterans groups will host a ceremony at Memorial Park, 373 Park Way, with Mayor John McCann scheduled to speak.

Public-facing San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Tuesday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open, however, the following locations will be closed Tuesday:



Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

(all parks will be open) Valley Center Community Hall

Adams Park Pool

Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the county's Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All county public health clinics will be closed Tuesday and will resume normal business hours Wednesday.

City of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed for the holiday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled.

All libraries, public swimming pools and recreation centers will be closed, as well as public buildings in Balboa Park, theBarrett, Hodges, Murray, Lower Otay, San Vicente, Sutherland and Upper Otay reservoirs, Tecolote Canyon Nature Center, Parks and Recreation Department offices and most in-person services.

Other services and locations will remain open on Tuesday, including Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection site, the El Capitan and Miramar reservoirs, Chollas Lake, city golf courses, Mission Trails Regional Park, city skate parks and plazas and off-leash dog parks.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes will not be enforced in the city of San Diego. All other parking violations will be enforced.

