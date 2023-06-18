More than a dozen people rally, march for Mifepristone along with woman's rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A little over a dozen people took to the streets of downtown San Diego on Saturday, all in the name of women’s rights.

“We named this cause specifically March for Mifepristone,” Andrea Gabay, an organizer of the march, said.

“I support every woman’s right to choose. Simple as that,” Celina Mora, who attended the march, said.

The group gathered at the downtown federal courthouse to make their voices heard on Saturday.

“This is a safe and effective abortion drug that’s been approved by the FDA for something like 23 years. And it’s a very political attack to a woman’s right to an early abortion in the privacy of their own home,” Ann Menasche, an organizer of the march, said.

Currently, a federal appeals court is mulling over a decision whether to invalidate the FDA approval of Mifepristone. As ABC News reported, a Supreme Court order kept the FDA approval valid as the case works its way through court.

“We kept the FDA approval so that’s fine. But we just can’t be like, ‘Ah, that’s fine. We’re all good, right?’ Because we just never know what they’re going to say with that decision. I mean, look at Roe V. Wade, right?” Gabay said.

While this group may have been small, they say their message is powerful.

“But obviously, this is beyond the Mifepristone pill and what’s going on in the Supreme Court and 5th Court hearings as well. We are marching for abortion health care, woman’s rights, reproductive and expanded health care,” Gabay said.

Rick Ochocki tells ABC 10News it was important for him to be here on Saturday as a man living with cancer to show solidarity for those in this fight.

“No government, no legislation, no governor is in the room with my doctor when I make my choices. And we talk about my options for healthcare for me,” Ochocki said. “It is unacceptable to me that legislatures, governors, governments think it’s their right to be in the room with a woman as she discusses healthcare options for her with her doctor.”

“So, it’s just like letting them know, ‘Hey this is important. This is something we’re still fighting for. We have not forgotten,’” Gabay said.