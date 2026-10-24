More than 400 without power following outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to the SDGE power outage map, there are three outages due to "damaged equipment."

The areas area Vista, Rancho Bernado/ Rancho Penasquitos, and downtown.

Downtown hasn't had power since around 11:30 p.m. last night, officials say.

Over 400 hundred people area affected by these outages.

The estimated restoration time has been updated to 5 p.m. today and the Rancho Bernardo outage is expected to be restored around 6 p.m.

SDGE sent the following message: