More than 400 without power following outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to the SDGE power outage map, there are three outages due to "damaged equipment."
The areas area Vista, Rancho Bernado/ Rancho Penasquitos, and downtown.
Downtown hasn't had power since around 11:30 p.m. last night, officials say.
Over 400 hundred people area affected by these outages.
The estimated restoration time has been updated to 5 p.m. today and the Rancho Bernardo outage is expected to be restored around 6 p.m.
SDGE sent the following message:
Regarding the downtown outage, crews identified an equipment issue involving a transformer and are working to make repairs. The estimated restoration time has since been updated to 5 p.m. today. The Rancho Bernardo outage has an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m. today.
In some cases, an estimated restoration time isn’t immediately available while crews assess the outage, identify any damage and determine what repairs are needed before power can be safely restored. However, it appears the ERT’s have been updated on the website.