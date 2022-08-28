More than 200 pets adopted during San Diego Humane Society's 'Clear the Shelters' day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society says more than 200 pets were adopted free of charge during its "Clear the Shelters Day" on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Humane Society says 212 pets found their forever homes as fees were waived Saturday, bringing the total number of adoptions for "Clear the Shelters" month to 1,725 so far.

According to the press release, the shelter clearing effort continues with reduced adoption fees through Aug. 31. If you adopt a dog, cat or kitten, the fee will be $20, while adopting other small pets will run you a $5 fee.

The Humane Society's campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego are closed on Mondays. Regular adoption hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

“Pets belong in homes where they can give and receive unconditional love,” says Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “It tugs at our heartstrings every time we see an animal go home with a new family. It’s the best feeling.”

Interested in seeing who's available for adoption? Follow this link to the Humane Society's website to view all of its adoptable pets.

