More Than 2,000 Served in National City Family Justice Center's First Year

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) — A South Bay resource center for crime victims provided services to more than 2,000 people in its first year, it was announced Friday. One Safe Place - The South County Family Justice Center in National City offers legal services, housing assistance, food, clothing, therapy, and other resources for victims of family violence, sexual assault, hate crimes, and more, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, which established the center.

Between the National City Center and its North County counterpart in San Marcos, which opened in 2022, a total of 16,387 first-time guests have received services.

Among the services provided during the National City Center's inaugural year were:

-- 11,638 services to victims through advocates and case managers;

-- 3,567 legal services provided, such as attorney consultations and assistance with restraining orders;

-- 512 trauma therapy sessions;

-- 89 forensic interviews and 79 forensic exams;

-- 170 people connected with emergency and permanent housing;

-- 680 children served in the center's child waiting area;

-- 561 pet supplies and food items distributed;

-- 21 Faraday bags provided, which protect victims' electronic devices from being tracked; and roughly 1,127 calls received through the center's reception helpline.

"One Safe Place South is much more than a building," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement. "It's a place where victims and survivors of all types of crimes can find the help and protection they need within a Family Justice Center built on hope, healing, and justice. This evidence-based model helps safeguard victims, protect children and seniors, prevent homelessness driven by domestic violence and human trafficking, and break the generational cycles of trauma that contribute to incarceration and victimization.

"We want the community to know that help is here, and we remain committed to providing these services for years to come." One Safe Place South is located at 401 Mile of Cars Way and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. Those seeking assistance at either One Safe Place location can reach out by calling 888-440-HOPE or emailing gethope@OSPsandiegocounty.gov.

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