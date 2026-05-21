More than 100 pit stops ready for SANDAG's Bike Anywhere Day 2026

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Association of Governments is inviting cyclists, commuters and the bike-curious to participate in Bike Anywhere Day from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Riders can stop by one of more than 100 pit stops across the region, from Oceanside to El Cajon and Tijuana. A full map of locations is available at SANDAG.org/bikeday.

SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day is an opportunity to celebrate National Bike Month and explore more than 1,800 miles of bikeways in the San Diego region. Volunteers will provide activities and hand out free SANDAG 2026 Bike Anywhere Day T-shirts, snacks and refreshments.

One of the participants this year is Flagship Cruises & Events, which will welcome riders aboard the Coronado Ferry with complimentary coffee, refreshments and other giveaways throughout the morning commute from 4:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

"Bike Anywhere Day is a great opportunity to celebrate healthy, sustainable transportation and the vibrant cycling culture throughout San Diego," Flagship Cruises & Events said. "We're excited to partner with local cycling organizations to create a fun and energizing start to the day for riders traveling across the bay."

For more than 30 years, SANDAG has hosted the regional event to "alleviate traffic and reduce air pollution while promoting biking as a fun, sustainable, and healthy transportation choice," officials said.

Last year, cyclists and pedestrians recorded more than 10,000 pit stop across the region. This year, registered participants will be automatically entered into the Bike Anywhere Day Sweepstakes for the chance to win one of five e-bikes, courtesy of Ridepanda.

In addition to Bike Anywhere Day, SANDAG will celebrate National Bike Month with free bike classes and group bike rides. A list of activities can be found at SANDAG.org/bikemonth.

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