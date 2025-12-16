More 'desirable breeds' came though San Diego Humane Society's doors in 2025

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Paw-tify Wrapped? Not exactly, but the San Diego Humane Society released an overview of the most common dog breeds entering its facilities, including many considered "highly desirable."

This year, SDHS reported increases in several popular breeds, including:



381 French bulldogs (a 514% increase since 2020)

287 Pugs

161 Maltese

158 Maltipoos

120 Shih Tzus

Of the 13,171 dog intakes as of Monday in 2025, the most breed common is the American pit bull terrier, followed by Chihuahuas, shepherds, Siberian huskies and Labrador Retrievers.

"We believe every dog is wonderful, not matter the breed, yet we understand that some prospective pet owners have specific preferences," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "Our data shows you can find any breed at any age in a shelter or rescue, which makes adoption the best option for bringing home a pet."

Adopting a pet from San Diego Humane Society means getting a spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated pet.

Currently, there are 676 dogs in care at the organization. SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

To view adoptable pets, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.

Last month, San Diego Humane Society leaders announced a program allowing potential adopters to take a pet home for a trial period to see if they make a good fit.

The Adoption Trial Program bridges a gap between fostering -- an intentionally temporary commitment -- and adopting. Participants can sign up to bring home an adult animal with the intent of adopting, but having 14 days to make sure.

"You can think of it like a test run," Weitzman said. "If there is a specific pet you want to bring home, we want you to try things out and see if it is a good fit. It is a win-win -- potential adopters don't feel pressure to commit right away, and pets get a break from the stressful shelter environment, which also opens space for more animals who need our help."

By participating in the program, potential adopters will ease some of the burden of the animal shelters, according to the organization. It recently set a record for most adult dogs in its care at one time.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.