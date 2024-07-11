More affordable housing projected to come with Mayor Gloria's $20M announcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has secured an additional $20 million in funding to build more than 400 homes as part of the mayor's affordable housing initiative.

During a Thursday morning press conference in Clairemont, Mayor Todd Gloria revealed a fourth round of funding to build more housing options. It's part of his affordable housing initiative known as Bridge To Home.

The exact locations of where the homes will be built are still unknown.

Contracted developers with the city have a chance to bid on the funding to build affordable housing. The city's website says their applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 13.

Gloria's Bridge To Home initiative has already used the first three rounds of funds at 17 project sites, eight of which are under construction.

The 17 sites are located between Rancho Bernardo and San Ysidro.

The city sent ABC 10News those site's status updates:



SkyLINE in Rancho Bernardo (99 homes)

Cortez Hill Apartments in Downtown (87 homes)

Ventana al Sur in San Ysidro (100 homes)

Iris at San Ysidro (99 homes)

Serenade at 43rd in City Heights (64 homes)

Cuatro at City Heights (115 homes)

Humble Heart in City Heights (72 homes)

PATH Villas in El Cerrito (40 homes)

Four projects from round three will soon go to the city council for final approval.

The remaining five projects are fully approved and in preconstruction status.

Each of the affordable housing projects serves moderate to low-income households.

The California Dept of Housing and Community Development said a person is considered moderate to low-income if their annual income is 80% or lower than the area-median income of where they live.

That will qualify candidates for Gloria's affordable housing options, which are becoming available soon.

Since the initiative launched in 2021, Gloria said he has secured $66 million towards the 17 affordable housing project sites.

Gloria said the initiative has already provided 1,384 new, affordable rental apartment homes, 350 of which are for households facing homelessness.

Gloria said the city is focused on fast-tracking affordable housing development, and San Diego is leading the charge more than any other city in California.

"​In 2023, the City of San Diego permitted 40% more homes per capita than any of the 10 largest cities in California. We are a state-wide leader, and it is showing," Heidi Vonblum, the city planning director, said.

Vonblum also said that by 2029, the city needs 108,000 new homes to keep up with its growing population in its present economy.

Last year, Vonblum said the city permitted 20,000 homes, so it will need to average over 14,000 homes every year after in order to meet its 2029 goal.