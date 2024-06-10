'Money, muscle, and materials' needed: 'Week of Giving' starts to help San Diego flood survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego’s “Week of Giving” kicked off Monday to help victims still recovering from the Jan. 22 floods.

This week’s effort, which runs June 10-16, will not just be about donating money.

San Diego County's VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) has expressed its need for a diverse range of support. They're seeking financial contributions, physical assistance, and materials. Your unique skills and resources can play a crucial role in their recovery efforts.

It's now been just over four months since the storm, and VOAD has been helping flood victims on their road to recovery.

In the past few months, VOAD said they've mobilized over 100 volunteers to help hundreds of homes with mucking out mud, assisting with mold suppression, and more.

Valerie Brown, Chair of San Diego County VOAD, told ABC 10News in April, "One of the neat things happening with VOAD partners for the long-term recovery effort [is that] they are not only just repairing and rebuilding, but how do we rebuild resilient, rebuild green, rebuild energy efficient?"

VOAD said they're at the next phase of helping victims return home.

The money raised from the Week of Giving will help cover furniture, appliances, and more costs.

VOA said the disaster case managers they're partnered with are helping over 1,000 households return to their homes.

Also happening Monday at the Jackie Robinson YMCA will be a community meeting for flood victims still recovering at 5:30 p.m.

Donations can be made on the San Diego Foundation site.

Volunteer sign-upscan be done here on Together San Diego's site.