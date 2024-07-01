Monday final day to pay property taxes without delinquent penalty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners that Monday is the final day to pay delinquent property taxes before incurring penalties.

After Monday, unpaid bills go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month.

"The deadline to pay your delinquent property taxes and avoid additional penalties is today,'' McAllister said. ``Unpaid bills will go into default and receive an additional $33 redemption fee plus penalties that can add up to 18% a year -- that is substantial.''

Taxpayers can pay by:

