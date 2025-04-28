Momentum continues to build behind One of Us women's sports bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The goal of the One of Us bar was to create something we haven't seen before, a unique place for watching and empowering women's sports.

Like many sports bars, it's got the beer, the fans, and the TVs — but it's what's playing on them that makes a difference.

"We want to make women's sports the main focus," Kalani Millsaps, the co-founder of One of Us, said.

On Saturday, people packed inside 619 Spirits North Park for another watch party hosted by One of Us. The momentum behind One of Us only building for the first-ever bar dedicated to women's sports.

"This didn't exist.When I was growing up and so having it now is really special," longtime soccer fan Hannah Burns said.

Their doors don't officially open until the fall and it won't be at this location. But they'll keep hosting these watch parties until then which proves how popular this business can be.

"Honestly, every watch party we've had it's grown in size to the point where we can't fit everybody into our watch parties," Millsaps said. "It's just showing us how much this space is needed for the fans."

And it's not just women enjoying women's sports.

"There are a lot of men here and they want to watch women's sports. And it's not necessarily about being like a women-only place. Women obviously are gonna feel safe being here but, you know, the men love it too," Millsaps said.

It's even encouraging more people to get into watching sports.

"To have not only women watching but also people that aren't into sports as much either like my friends that came, they're not big sports people, but now they've been getting into it," said Burns.

For soccer icon and Olympic gold medalist Shannon MacMillan, the packed house of support speaks volumes, providing a space for everyone to enjoy.

"I think it speaks to the fact that San Diego Wave -- being intentional and making connections within the community -- and the product we're putting on the field to One of Us trying to really bring people together and make everyone feel welcome and included is pretty special to have that synergy."