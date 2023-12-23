Mom stabbed and injured by 20-year-old daughter in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested a 20-year-old woman after she stabbed her mother Friday night in San Marcos.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon incident in San Elijo. When deputies arrived, they saw a woman who had non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to a release sent by the sheriff's department.

The release said the victim told deputies her daughter stabbed her. The deputies arrested the 20-year-old suspect after San Marcos deputies found her on a nearby hiking trail.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.