Mom stabbed and injured by 20-year-old daughter in San Marcos

Posted at 11:14 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 02:15:52-05

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested a 20-year-old woman after she stabbed her mother Friday night in San Marcos.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon incident in San Elijo. When deputies arrived, they saw a woman who had non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to a release sent by the sheriff's department.

The release said the victim told deputies her daughter stabbed her. The deputies arrested the 20-year-old suspect after San Marcos deputies found her on a nearby hiking trail.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

