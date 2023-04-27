Mom of slain Marine reacts to news of death of suspected attack 'mastermind'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Gold Star mom is speaking out after she was informed the suspected mastermind of the 2021 suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed her Camp Pendleton Marine son has been killed.

“Dylan loved his job. He loved being a Marine,” said Cheryl Rex.

Less than two weeks after the Taliban takeover, Rex's son, Camp Pendleton Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola was killed in a suicide bombing in August 2021 at the Kabul airport.

The blast killed 13 service members and more than 150 Afghans.

“I think of my son every moment, every day. I wear him with me 24 hours a day,” said Rex.

More than a year and a half after her son's death, Rex found herself on the phone Tuesday night with a Marine colonel who confirmed the suspected ISIS-K mastermind of the bombing was recently killed by the Taliban.

She says he wouldn't reveal how they got the information and didn't know any other details.

“He couldn’t give me a name. They didn’t have that information. I did ask how he was killed. They couldn’t give me that information as well,” said Rex.

ABC News says, according to the White House, the U.S. wasn’t involved in the killing. Rex says the lack of details is unbearable.

“It leaves me completely frustrated and upset. No answers. They aren’t giving detailed reports on anything,” said Rex. “That's what makes me believe this is fake news, a made-up story to give families … some kind of closure."

Rex says even if the news were true, she can find no solace, as there will be no trial, or public accounting, for the death of her son.

"That kind of information should be public, and that way, the world can see who is responsible,’ said Rex. “Someone has to take responsibly for my son's life.”

White House officials told ABC News they knew the ISIS-K leader had likely been killed, but it took weeks before they felt confident enough to tell the families.

It remains unclear why the Taliban has not taken credit for the killing.

