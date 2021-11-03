Mom of murdered teen returns to San Diego to champion 'Curtis Law'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A vigil was held Wednesday at Crown Point Park, as the mother of a murdered teen arrived in San Diego to champion ‘Curtis Law.’

It was a wrenching scene on the shores off Crown Point some 24 years ago: a mother clutching her son's shoe. The next day, the body of 16-year-old Curtis Williamson was pulled from the water.

So many years later, his mother, Patricia Ward, is still searching for answers.

“Still fighting that fight. Still fighting for justice,” said Ward.

In 2017, ABC 10News told you Ward compiled all the evidence from her son’s case and got the attention of someone in the District Attorney’s office.

Initially ruling it an accidental drowning, the Medical Examiner's office changed the manner of death to homicide. Ward believes is stemmed from a dispute at the beach. No arrests have been made.

“They way I can cope with it, is to help others,” said Ward.

Ward, who lives in Florida, now advocates for families grieving the loss of children. A few days ago, she returned to San Diego to meet with staff of local state legislators.

With the backing of a national nonprofit, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, she is pushing for ‘Curtis Law.”

“Families will get a letter within 30 days,” said Ward.

The law would require families of minors who die by violence, accidents, drownings, and drug overdoses to receive a letter with information like the case number, investigative agency and name of the detective.

“It may not sound like it’s important, but this is the last information I have on may child,” said Ward.

She believes the information will help distraught loved ones more easily get case updates.

“It’s so hard to keep calling and not having the information at first, and retelling the story. It reopens the wounds,” said Ward.

She's also hoping to require families be given basic information about the child’s death that doesn't interfere with any investigation.

“You should know basically how your child died, point blank. You need to begin to heal. You need closure,” said Ward.

Ward hopes to have Curtis' law introduced in the state legislature within a year.