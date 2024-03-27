Mom of murdered teen pushes for federal Curtis' Law

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 27 years later, the mother of a murdered teen is hoping to make a state law that bears her son's name, a federal law.

It was a heart-wrenching scene at Crown Point on this day 27 years ago. As family members screamed in tears, Patricia Ward clutched her son's shoe.

The next day, the body of 16-year-old Curtis Williamson was pulled from the water.

“I still the same feeling that I did. Confused, lost, pain, unbearable pain,” said Ward.

Initially ruled an accidental drowning, Ward spent the next two decades compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach, and in 2017, the Medical Examiner’s Office changed the manner of death to homicide.

Ward, who now lives in Florida, became a victim advocate. Last year, she helped pass Curtis' Law in California, which allows for more access to investigative records for immediate family in criminal cases involving minor victims.

“That information is important … I can see the light. I have a little bit of taste of that knowledge of what's going on, so if I know they are working on it, I can sleep. I can do my life,” said Ward.

Ward is now hoping to make Curtis' Law a federal law, launching an online petition drive to gather support. Her focus is on more transparency in FBI investigations involving kids.

“Homicides, overdoses, missing kids,” said Ward.

Recently, Ward returned to San Diego to push her efforts. Backed by victim rights advocates, an emotional Ward watched as a tree was planted at Crown Point Park, in her son's honor.

“We need to be able to navigate the system … Curtis’ Law was made to help people through the system, and this tree represents all that,” said Ward at the dedication.

Ward is also raising money for a memorial bench with a plaque to create awareness for the still-open homicide case, as well as Curtis' Law.

After collecting online signatures, Ward hopes to present them to members of Congress from California in hopes of introducing a bill.