Mom killed after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members are appealing for answers, after the death of a La Mesa mom, struck in two hit-and-run crashes.

"I’m falling apart. I’m a train wreck,” said Irene Roos.

Roos calls the last four days, unbearable.

“Very empty, very broken. It's the worst feeling in my entire life," said Roos.

Last Thursday night, Roos says her 50-year-old daughter Michele Lange, walked to Shooter’s bar with her boyfriend, who lives across the street.

Just before 10 p.m., they left the bar.

“He did leave with her. They forgot something, and he went to go back and get it,” said Roos.

Roos believes her daughter went on ahead. According to the CHP, as she was crossing Jamacha Blvd, a red SUV heading west, hit her. After she was knocked down, a silver sedan, heading west, also struck her.

The CHP says both vehicles didn't stop and continued westbound.

Lange would die at the scene.

“It’s horrendous. It’s horrible. They took away my baby," said a tearful Roos.

Roos calls her daughter, A popular server at Por Favor Mexican Restaurant in La Mesa for two decades, a bubbly, happy and kind person, as well as a wonderful mom to her 18-year-old son, Noah.

Roos calls the details of her daughter’s death, overwhelming.

“It’s disgusting. It's unbelievable. It’s ungodly. It’s inhuman. How can you leave someone, dying?” said Roos.

Roos is now making a public plea for information.

“Please come forward. We need answers … Please send a message that this is not okay. These actions are not okay,” said Roos.

Family and friends held a vigil at the accident site Monday evening.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.