Mom, 2 kids rescued after SUV rolls over, takes down power lines in El Cajon

A woman and her two children had to be rescued from an SUV after a rollover crash on an El Cajon street that also took down a power pole.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 11:12:18-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a woman and her two children who were trapped in an SUV that rolled over and crashed on an El Cajon street Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Madison Avenue, according to El Cajon Police.

While the cause of the crash is unclear, police said the Volkswagen SUV also took down a power pole and power lines in the wreck.

After San Diego Gas & Electric crews disabled the lines, emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rip the SUV’s doors open and pulled the family to safety.

The mother and her kids, ages 2 and 6, were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

SDG&E officials said the downed power lines led to an outage that affected about 124 customers. Power was expected to be restored for those customers by noon Thursday.

