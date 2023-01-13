MLK Jr. Human Dignity Awards Breakfast returns after pandemic hiatus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of community members came together for the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Awards Breakfast. This is the first time the event was held since it took a hiatus during the pandemic.

This is the 38th year the Jackie Robinson YMCA hosted the event. The morning was filled with hope, inspiration, and smiles as the event honored the life of Dr. King.

“We’re back in person after two years of being virtual. so we’re excited to be here this morning,” says Executive Director of the JRYMCA Anna Arancibia. “This is our 38th year doing this. We understand the importance of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

Pastor Mile McPherson with Rock Church participated in this year’s event as the keynote speaker.

“I was eight years old when Dr. King was killed,” says McPherson. “I haven’t stopped thinking about how to make a difference… It’s an honor to speak here today.”

The Human Dignity Awards Breakfast awarded two members of the community Friday Morning. Recipient David Dunn is the Head Football Coach at Lincoln High School. Dunn recently led the team to a state championship.

Tyra Hawthorne is the Founder and CEO of Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy. Hawthorne says receiving this year’s award is still a shock.

“I sat out in the audience during my first breakfast 11 years ago wondering how can I get on this stage to get this award. To have it happen 11 years later it’s like a dream.”

Organizers say although there are only two award recipients they want to say thank you to all community members doing amazing work to keep Dr. King’s legacy alive.