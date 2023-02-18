MLB 'prepared' to broadcast Padres, other games if Bally Sports' parent company can't pay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – People have been cheering on the San Diego Padres for years.

“Geez, since I was in the first grade, I’d imagine. So, 30 plus, 40 plus years,” Thomas Gardner, a longtime Padres fan, said.

As they get their Padres gear for the 2023 season, there’s a chance for some change on the TV side of things for Padres fans.

That’s because Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports, which broadcasts the Padres games and other teams, reportedly could be heading into bankruptcy.

“If Diamond doesn’t pay under every single one of the broadcast agreements, that creates a termination right. And our clubs will proceed to terminate those contracts, Commissioner Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball, said.

“Honesty, it’s a little bit concerning at first to hear that potentially watching the Padres play wouldn’t be the same,” Sierra Yaegle, a Padres fan, said.

Manfred also said that the MLB is prepared to make sure the games are available to fans.

At a press conference in Arizona, the commissioner said in the event all of this happens, MLB would produce the games and work with cable providers to have an agreement to get the games on tv.

“We would also be seeking flexibility on the digital side. So that, when you look at MLB.TV, you’d go in and buy your out-of-market package like you’d always have. But you would have the option to buy up into in-market games,” Manfred said.

Manfred said that would be something the fans had never had before.

There are some who would want to stick with the traditional way of watching games if this contract situation were to happen.

“I’ve already had to go from one provider to the next provider to watch the game. And sometimes, even with the current provider, it’s not even on that. So, I’ll have to go to another friend’s house that has that app if they even have it. It’s been inconvenient, to say the least,” Gardner said.

Cutting the cord is something some Padres fans could get on board with if this were all to unfold.

“We stream almost everything we see almost everything we see whether it’s Netflix, Amazon, whatever streaming service, Hulu. For us, it really wouldn’t affect us,” Virginia Delgado, a Padres fan, said.

“To me, it sounds like we’re just moving locations, and it won’t really affect the viewing experience at all. So, I think it should be fine in the long run,” Yaegle said.

