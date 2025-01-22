Mission Valley fire families return home after brush fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Niah Bingy walked us to the back of his Mission Valley home Tuesday, just hours after a quick-moving fire was stopped just feet away from his neighborhood.

Bingy and his father and stepmom weren't home when the fire started, but they all frantically rushed home to try and evacuate their cat.

The fire started just after noon Tuesday, forcing evacuations and road closures. The winds and dry brush fueled the flames dangerously close to apartments, condos, and homes.

Fortunately for Niah, his home was okay, and his pet was safe.

The Mission Valley fire was just one of several in San Diego County Tuesday. Overnight, the Lilac Fire exploded in Bonsall, forcing people out of their homes in the middle of the night.

As of Tuesday night, that fire is now 50% contained, holding at roughly 85 acres, and all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.