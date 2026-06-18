'Mission Fire' in Fallbrook prompts evacuation orders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A brush fire in Fallbrook has burned at least seven acres so far, and is prompting evacuation orders.

This fire began right by the I-15, just south of Mission Road, just after 1 p.m.

According to Watch Duty, forward progress had been stopped around 2:30 p.m.

As of 2:43 p.m., evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted for all three zones: SDC-0059, SDC-0108 and SDC-0108, according to Watch Duty.

This is a developing story, ABC 10News will update this story with the latest information.