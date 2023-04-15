Mission Bay swimming accident leaves SDSU grad, surfer paralyzed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Ocean Beach man is recounting the fateful moment in Mission Bay that changed the course of his life, as he dove in shallow water.

Last Saturday afternoon, Collin Bosse, 23, was hanging out with friends on Mission Bay, off Dawes Street, when he decided to get into the water.

“I took probably three or four steps and dove in thinking it was definitely going to be deep enough for me to dive and swim a little bit,” said Bosse.

Moments later, his miscalculation became clear.

"I hit my head on the bottom, and I just felt this sensation go throughout all of my hands and limbs … I opened my eyes, and I could see my hands floating. Right then and there, I realized I was paralyzed,” said Bosse.

Unable to move, Bosse was face down, and holding his breath, when some friends, sensing something was wrong, rushed to him.

“I love them to death. They saved my life. How can you not be appreciative?” said Bosse.

At the hospital, Bosse's fears were confirmed: several fractures in his spine and severe damage to his spinal cord, leaving his paralyzed from the chest down.

Bosse, who graduated from SDSU last year with a business degree, was a competitive surfer during much of his life.

The water is his second home, and now, it was also the site of a life-altering accident.

“Definitely go through waves where I’m little upset I’m never going to be same way ever again. But then, there’s no reason to feel sorry for myself,” said Bosse.

A naturally optimistic person, Bosse says he is grateful to be alive and will remain hopeful for improvement.

He's already thinking about how he'll get back into the water.

“I don’t know if I will get as close to where I was before the accident in terms of surfing. But I will 100% surf again. There’s no doubt in my mind,” said Bosse.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Bosse with medical and other expenses.