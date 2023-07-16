Missing remains of San Diego father reunited with late wife

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — A San Diego couple's remains are reunited after a father's body was allegedly missing for decades.

Sidney Cooper was buried at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary in 2001. His wife, Thelma, passed away in March.

The couple was meant to be buried together, but when Thelma went to be buried, Sidney's remains were nowhere to be found.

The Cooper family filed a lawsuit against the mortuary on June 20. Three days later, Sidney's remains were located somewhere in the cemetery.

On Friday, the family held a joint funeral, reuniting Sidney and Thelma.

"Today I was grateful because it has been a fight, and it has been horrendous," said Marla Cooper, the second-oldest daughter to the couple.

The lawsuit alleges that "For over 20 years the widow and family visited, prayed, cried, and honored their dad at the lot 319 lot and headstone believing defendant’s had buried him there".

On Friday, the couple's son, Sidney Cooper Junior, was emotional that he believes he has spent years bringing his son to see his grandfather at an empty gravesite.

"To know that he wasn't there at the time that I'm telling my son, this is where my grandfather is... it really broke my heart," said the son.

A statement issued by the law firm representing the case after Sidney's remains were found alleges the body "was found in horrific condition buried in the unmarked grave without the Vantage waterproof outer container Greenwood had convinced the family to buy in 1992".

The couple had purchased a burial plot together in the early 1990s at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary on Imperial Avenue.

The family said at the time of the plot purchase; the Coopers added an air-sealed, waterproof vault to protect the remains until the second burial. They showed ABC 10News a receipt, which they say is proof.

The Dubin Law Firm said they still don't know how the body was found confirmed the excavation revealed another major problem -- the casket was destroyed by water damage and decayed beyond recognition.

ABC 10News did reach out to Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary Thursday evening for comment about the new details of Cooper's case, and a spokesperson issued the following statement on Friday morning:

“In responding to a family’s question about the placement of their loved one who was interred over 20 years ago by previous ownership and management, Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary conducted an extensive review. We concluded beyond any reasonable doubt that the loved one is indeed placed in a space adjacent to his wife. We will continue to support the family through their continued grief. We are grateful for all who worked to confirm the actual placement of this individual and to ensure that he is together with his wife in their final resting place.”