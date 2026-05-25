Missing Pauma Valley man whose vehicle was found in Temecula identified as homicide victim

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - Human remains found in the Warner Springs area were identified as a missing Pauma Valley man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Temecula, authorities said.

Francisco Torres, 61, was reported missing by his family on May 12, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Alberto Loureiro.

Investigators located Torres' abandoned vehicle near a park in Temecula and homicide detectives took over the case, Loureiro said.

"Homicide investigators identified 66-year-old Derek Arnett as a person who was wanted for questioning in Torres' disappearance," he said.

They located him in his vehicle in Temecula, on a date not released, and he stopped in a parking lot off of Pechanga Parkway where he apparently shot himself and died at the scene.

The human remains found Saturday near Highway 79 and Highway 371 were identified Sunday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as Torres, Loureiro said. His cause of death was not released.

Investigators identified no other suspects besides Arnett in the disappearance and death of Torres, he said.

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