Misinformation leads to confusion over hotel vouchers for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a stressful day for flood victims who have vouchers for the Comfort Inn in Bonita, through the county's housing program for those affected by the January 22nd flood.

Several people told ABC 10News they were told by the hotel they’d have to be out by Friday, only to find out they’d received incorrect information.

Donna Maria’s home is in Mountain View, but for the last several weeks, her home has been this Comfort Inn in Bonita.

On Thursday, Donna Maria says the hotel told her and others staying at the Comfort Inn that they would need to get out by Friday since their vouchers were expiring.

She says she was told to go to the Ramada Inn to redo the intake process and extend her voucher.

The Ramada Inn is in National City where other flood victims are being housed. Donna Maria says she did know her voucher was expiring, but had been told by the county contractor that she’d get a call when it was time for renewal, a call she says never came.

She went to the Ramada Inn, as instructed, where she says she had to fill out documents again and her voucher was extended.

The county told ABC 10News what happened Thursday was a big miscommunication, with someone giving out incorrect information, saying no one from the county or the county’s contractor told people they had to go.

A spokesperson says no one’s stays at the Comfort Inn are in jeopardy and no one needed to go to the Ramada for intake.

Instead, the spokesperson says, only those with expiring vouchers had to verify their information to confirm their circumstances were still the same and sign off on the code of conduct to stay at the hotel, all something that could have been done with their case workers over the phone.

The county says the documentation is necessary for reimbursement in the future.

Donna Maria says the back and forth and miscommunication are confusing and frustrating and she is still worried about what will happen once her renewed voucher expires in a few weeks.