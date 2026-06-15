Miramar-based F/A-18 Hornet crashes off Washington coast

SEATTLE, Wash. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after an F/A-18 Hornet crashed off the coast of Washington during a training session on Saturday.

The crash, involving an F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11, happened at noon, 55 miles southeast of Seattle, during a routine training.

According to the Marines, the pilot was able to eject safely and was recovered by the local sheriff's department.

"The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time," authorities said.

Investigations into mishaps can take several months to complete, a news release concluded.