Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mira Mesa shooting wounds one; suspect arrested

mira_mesa_shooting_sky10_042023.jpg
KGTV
mira_mesa_shooting_sky10_042023.jpg
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 16:23:38-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shooting in Mira Mesa left one person wounded Thursday and another under arrest.

The gunfire in the 9800 block of Sydney Lane was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his arms, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

A short time later, the suspected shooter called the police and reported what had happened, Foster said. Officers took him into custody without incident at a residence in the neighborhood where the shooting had occurred. His name was not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights