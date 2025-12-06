Mira Mesa House Fire Displaces Family

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two residents made it out safely after a fire broke out at their Mira Mesa home this morning.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the 8000 block of Calico Street at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, where a garage was fully involved in flames with heavy smoke showing, according to units arriving on scene.

It took four fire engines and one fire truck about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. One 18-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy made it out of the home safely. Three others residents were not at home when the fire broke out, according to firefighters.

A turtle and pet snake were rescued by firefighters. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the total amount of damage. Red Cross volunteers were also responding to assist the family of five in relocating.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to surrounding homes, according to the SDFRD.

