Minor on e-motorcycle injured in hit-and-run collision in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A minor riding an e-motorcycle in Santee sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when they were struck by a vehicle whose driver fled.

The collision was reported at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 10100 block of Mission Gorge Road, near Riverview Parkway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined after conducting a preliminary investigation that the victim was traveling in the roadway, causing a traffic hazard moments before being struck by a passing vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the juvenile to lose control and fall off the e-motorcycle, but the driver whose vehicle struck the minor fled before the arrival of deputies.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for treatment non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

"While deputies were on scene, several additional juvenile riders operating e-motorcycles fled the area, riding over center medians and into oncoming traffic, nearly causing additional collisions," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sheriff's officials added that deputies did not pursue the juveniles and were solely responsive to the injured victim from the hit-and-run crash.

Drugs or alcohol were not taken into consideration during the time of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at 619-956-4000.

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