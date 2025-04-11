Millions of gallons of sewage flowing into Tijuana River from Mexico for days

Concerns are skyrocketing in the South Bay around the decades-long Tijuana sewage crisis after more sewage gets closer to home.

"It's very frustrating, and you know, it's not gonna get better,” says Dr. Matthew Dickson, a physician at South Bay Urgent Care in Imperial Beach, who sees it in his patients that come to him for help.

“It's like clockwork. We don't need to know the numbers; you could just smell it,” he explains.

In a statement on Wednesday, the United States International Boundary and Water Commission announced that Mexico had informed them it’s already started dumping roughly five million gallons of wastewater into the Tijuana River. Five million gallons being released for five days and taking a toll on local communities directly.

"The patients, our community who lives down there, this was in the middle of the night, they weren't notified. I'm concerned about their health."

Dr. Kimberly Dickson, a physician at South Bay Urgent Care in Imperial Beach, also sees it first-hand whenever the sewage crisis becomes unbearable and directly impacts those residents in the area, especially children.

"Thousands of kids right near this area that are exposed at home and at school on a daily basis. It's very, very concerning. Hydrogen sulfide should not be in a community setting," she says.

Dr. Paula Granados, an associate professor in the School of Public Health at San Diego State University, calls it alarming.

"Considering the threshold that we're looking at, that's set by the standards through California Air Resources Board is 30 parts per billion, but now we're talking 400 to 500 parts per billion," Dr. Granados says. "It's definitely not gonna feel good living close to those numbers where wherever you are. ”

This move only worsens an already grim situation for the residents in the area. Although it's exacerbated, they’re callng for more action at all levels to make it safe again for those who live there.

"This is new territory for everybody, but it shouldn't be in a community setting. And we shouldn't have people exposed to it day in and day out.

We've reached out to the Count, who says it is monitoring the situation.

