Military police officer critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A military police officer and father of six is fighting for his life after a devastating crash on Camp Pendleton.

Early Monday morning, Nicholas Merced was on his motorcycle, about five miles inside Camp Pendleton, headed to work as a military police officer, when he collided with a car.

“The other driver was coming the opposite way. They stated they were attempting to make a turn and didn’t see him, and they T-boned him,” said Melissa Merced, Merced’s wife.

Melissa, a nurse, says he was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

“I kind of just tried to prepare myself, but when I walked in the room, it was very overwhelming,” said a tearful Melissa.

Four days later, the 39-year-old Merced remains in critical condition.

“He's had a surgery every day since he's been there,” said Melissa.

Merced suffered an open pelvic fracture, along with fractures in his back, arm, knee and feet. Complications have led to blood clots in his lungs, a heart attack, renal failure and sepsis.

On Thursday, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

“It’s like a roller coaster. It’s an emotional rollercoaster for sure,” said Melissa.

Merced is a father of six, including four children with disabilities. His one-year-old twins, have been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Last year, Merced retired from the Navy after serving for 20 years. This spring, as a civilian, he began working as a military police officer, stationed at a Navy station adjacent to Camp Pendleton.

“He is the kindest man I've ever met. He loves his job. He loves serving our country, so proud of it,” said Melissa.

Since the accident, her military family has rallied around here. A fellow military wife set up a Gofundme campaign to help with medical and other expenses.

Wednesday was the twins' birthday.

“A bunch of police officers came over Wednesday, in and out of the house, delivering gifts to the kids. They brought a birthday cake,” said Melissa.

Melissa calls the community support incredible and appreciated. She describes her husband's condition as ‘touch-and-go’ for the next few days.

“Our plan at this time is to just keep praying, being there every day and letting him know we're there to support him,” said Melissa.

Melissa says if all goes well, Merced would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in a few weeks.

Camp Pendleton officials do confirm an accident investigation is ongoing, but have not released any details.